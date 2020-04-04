Outdoors: So, you want to be a turkey hunter? B6
Most Popular
-
Walmart, national retailers announce new capacity limits for customers to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Models for Tulsa County project coronavirus peak between mid-May and early June, with scenarios of 75,000 to 350,000 infections
-
Tulsa ICU doctor on COVID-19: 'Up close and personal, this is terrifying'
-
Gov. Stitt declares health emergency, calls special session for Legislature starting Monday
-
Concealed carry permit holder fatally shoots armed woman outside north Tulsa shopping center
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.