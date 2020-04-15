Kruger, Sooners add two transfers. B4
Most Popular
-
Wife of Oklahoma's first fatal case speaks: 'By the time we knew it was COVID-19, his lungs were already compromised to the point of no return.'
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
19-year-old dies of stab wound after reportedly standing up for his mother and sister
-
New data shows Tulsa County COVID-19 peak could be next week; projections lowered on potential cases, deaths
-
Four taken to hospital after shooting into SUV on Tisdale Parkway
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.