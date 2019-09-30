A woman from Broken Arrow was busted at Owasso Dollar General with stolen merchandise as well as a bag of meth.
On Friday, Sept. 27, around 1:08 p.m., employees reported that a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Kay Snead, concealed several items in her purse and exited the store without paying, according to the police report.
Officers made contact with Snead, at which time she was positively identified by the employees as the suspected shoplifter, the report shows.
The merchandise, valued at $16, was recovered from Snead’s purse and she was arrested. Officers also located a plastic baggie in her purse containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.