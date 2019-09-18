Above, a little Aldabra tortoise that is about 18 months old won a tortoise race by taking the first bite out of this watermelon slice during an event at the Tulsa Zoo on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The tortoise race previews the Ascension St. John ZooRun presented by CommunityCare, happening Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tulsa Zoo. The Tulsa Zoo set a record last year hatching 25 Aldabra tortoises, bringing the zoo’s total hatchings to 161 Aldabra tortoises since 1999, when it started breeding this vulnerable species.
The Chief Marketing Officer with Community Care, Josiah Sutton (left), and Dr. Terry Mills of St. John Health Systems lift a plastic tub, releasing three Aldabra Tortoises during an event at the Tulsa Zoo on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The tortoise race is held in advance of the Ascension St. John ZooRun presented by CommunityCare, on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tulsa Zoo. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
The Chief Marketing Officer with Community Care, Josiah Sutton, tries to feed a tortoise a bite of watermelon as a consolation prize after the tortoise lost a race during an event at the Tulsa Zoo on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The tortoise race previews the Ascension St. John ZooRun presented by CommunityCare, happening Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tulsa Zoo. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
The Chief Marketing Officer with Community Care, Josiah Sutton, (left) and Dr. Terry Mills, with St. John Health Systems, join several other people to watch a slow Aldabra Tortoise race during an event at the Tulsa Zoo on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The tortoise race previews the Ascension St. John ZooRun presented by CommunityCare, happening Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tulsa Zoo. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Above, a little Aldabra tortoise that is about 18 months old won a tortoise race by taking the first bite out of this watermelon slice during an event at the Tulsa Zoo on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The tortoise race previews the Ascension St. John ZooRun presented by CommunityCare, happening Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tulsa Zoo. The Tulsa Zoo set a record last year hatching 25 Aldabra tortoises, bringing the zoo’s total hatchings to 161 Aldabra tortoises since 1999, when it started breeding this vulnerable species.
John Clanton
The Chief Marketing Officer with Community Care, Josiah Sutton (left), and Dr. Terry Mills of St. John Health Systems lift a plastic tub, releasing three Aldabra Tortoises during an event at the Tulsa Zoo on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The tortoise race is held in advance of the Ascension St. John ZooRun presented by CommunityCare, on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tulsa Zoo. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
The Chief Marketing Officer with Community Care, Josiah Sutton, tries to feed a tortoise a bite of watermelon as a consolation prize after the tortoise lost a race during an event at the Tulsa Zoo on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The tortoise race previews the Ascension St. John ZooRun presented by CommunityCare, happening Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tulsa Zoo. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
The Chief Marketing Officer with Community Care, Josiah Sutton, (left) and Dr. Terry Mills, with St. John Health Systems, join several other people to watch a slow Aldabra Tortoise race during an event at the Tulsa Zoo on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The tortoise race previews the Ascension St. John ZooRun presented by CommunityCare, happening Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Tulsa Zoo. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World