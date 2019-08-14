The Charles Page High School Gold Pride Band is going for a patriotic theme for their show this year after a more extravagant, carnival-themed show in 2018-2019.
The band started practicing August 1. They will perform at Meet the Sandites August 22 and at the Homecoming Parade September 26.
The marching band is preparing for a marching band contest September 28 at East Central University In Ada, another contest October 12 in Branson and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Marching Band Contest October 30.
Drum Major Alyssa Crutcher said last year’s show was successful despite missing some events, like the Tulsa Veterans Day Parade and the Sand Springs Christmas Parade, because of weather.
“We had a lot of visuals,” Crutcher said of last year’s carnival-themed show. “We’d never had a pre-show before…It was an experimental year.”
Rachel Snyder