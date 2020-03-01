Gage Barham and Jaden Lietzke was a 1-2 punch host Haskell could not contain on Saturday night.
Barham blistered the nets with a game-high 29 points, including 8-of-12 shooting from three-point range, and Lietzke poured in 25 points to go with his 12 rebounds as No. 5 Rejoice Christian tallied past the 14th-ranked Haymakers, 72-58, in a Class 2A regional championship game.
Jayden McDonald chipped in with 10 points for Rejoice, who trailed by a point after the first eight minutes then outscored Haskell 39-25 over the next two quarters.
With the win, the Eagles (20-6) will take on Okemah at 8 p.m. Friday in Okmulgee in an area championship game with the victor punching a ticket to state.
Brace Polk tallied 14 points to lead Haskell (22-3), one three Haymakers in double-figure scoring.
Rejoice Christian 68, Wyandotte 57: Lietzke delivered yet another clutch performance for the Eagles with 29 points, on 14-of-14 shooting. The 6-foot-7 post also grabbed 14 rebounds, swatted five shots and collected three steals in the first round regional win Thursday at home.
Barham kept Wyandotte honest from the perimeter with his six three-pointers and 24 points. Riley Walker and Chance Wilson combined to dish out 13 assists as the Eagles won their fifth straight game and 13th in the last 14 outings.
Rejoice took command in the first half as it used an 18-8 second quarter spurt for a 34-19 halftime advantage.
Jacob Burney scored 21 points to pace Wyandotte (20-5) while Brendon Cooper added 20 points.