On Saturday, July 13, Owasso police arrested a Bartlesville woman who shoplifted from Walmart.
Officers made contact with loss prevention employee around 9:35 p.m., who reported that a woman identified as Susan Renee Martin, 57, was involved with a shoplifting, according to the police report.
It states that Martine allegedly selected a variety of merchandise from the store, placed the items in a shopping cart and attempted to exit without paying.
The total value of the items was $130.44. Officers took Martin into custody, and she was transported to jail.