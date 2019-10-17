NO. 18 BAYLOR AT OKLAHOMA STATE 3 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater
TV: FOX23
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: OSU 4-2, 1-2 in Big 12; Baylor 6-0, 3-0
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last meeting: Baylor beat OSU 35-31 on Nov. 3, 2018.
All-time series: OSU leads 20-17.
James Aydelott’s forecast: Partly to mostly clear skies and drying out after early morning showers. Kickoff: 70°. End of game: 69°.
First down | Top storyline
Oklahoma State facing third ranked team in four games
The Cowboys followed their 36-30 loss at No. 11 Texas with a 26-13 win against No. 24 Kansas State. Beating an undefeated No. 18 Baylor team would be a nice bounce-back from the disappointing loss at Texas Tech.
Second down | Key matchup
Baylor’s defensive line vs. OSU’s offensive line
Baylor leads the Big 12 Conference with 23 sacks on the season, and the Cowboys allowed seven sacks in their last game against Texas Tech. Protecting quarterback Spencer Sanders will be big for OSU.
Third down | Player to watch
Spencer Sanders
Sanders had five turnovers in a loss two weeks ago at Texas Tech, and he will have to do a much better job protecting the ball if OSU wants to beat Baylor on Saturday.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Cowboys bounce back
From Guerin Emig: Remember when OSU went to Kansas State last year, played an uninspired game and sent fans into a worrisome funk? The Cowboys took advantage of the open week that followed, then came out and played their liveliest game of the season to beat Texas in Stillwater. Expect a repeat here. Spencer Sanders takes care of the ball, the defense comes up with two critical turnovers and the Pokes beat Baylor by the same score they beat Texas in 2018 — 38-35.