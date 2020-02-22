Oklahoma St. 83, OU 66
OU (16-11, 6-8) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Doolittle 28 4-11 1-5 2-3 0-5 3 11
Manek 30 1-8 0-4 0-0 1-6 3 2
Reaves 37 6-14 1-5 11-13 2-7 2 24
Williams 12 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 3
Bieniemy 38 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-3 3 5
Kuath 14 2-4 0-1 3-5 1-1 3 7
Harmon 29 4-11 2-6 1-2 1-4 2 11
Iwuakor 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 1-2 2 0
Hill 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Merritt 2 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 3
team 1-1
TOTALS 21-55 7-26 17-25 8-30 19 66
Assists: Bieniemy 5, Reaves 2, Doolittle, Kuath, Harmon,. Blocks: Kuath 2. Turnovers: Doolittle 7, Reaves 2, Williams, Bieniemy, Harmon, Hill. Steals: Kuath 2, Doolittle, Bieniemy, Harmon.
OSU (14-13, 4-10) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
McGriff 34 11-17 4-6 2-2 1-7 2 28
Anei 18 3-5 0-0 4-4 2-10 4 10
Laurent 18 2-5 1-1 0-0 1-4 3 5
Likekele 25 1-8 0-0 0-0 3-3 3 2
Waters 32 1-7 0-2 2-2 0-3 4 4
Dziagwa 20 2-6 2-4 2-2 0-4 2 8
Ka.Boone 17 5-7 0-0 4-5 3-6 4 14
Anderson 21 0-3 0-1 2-2 0-0 3 2
Ke.Boone 11 3-6 1-3 0-0 3-4 1 7
Mitchell 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Roessink 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Reeves 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hadlock 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 3
team 1-2
TOTALS 29-65 9-18 161-7 14-43 26 83
Assists: Likekele 4, Anei, Laurent, Waters, Ka.Boone, Anderson, Mitchell. Blocks: Laurent, Anderson. Turnovers: Laurent 3, Likekele 3, Waters 2, Anderson 2, McGriff, Dziagwa, Ka.Boone. Steals: Likekele 3, Waters 2, Anderson 2, Anei 2, Dziagwa.
Oklahoma 36 30 — 66 Oklaoma St. 42 41 — 83
Att.: 10,242. Technicals: OU, Iwuakor, Bieniemy; OSU, Likekele.