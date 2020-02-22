Oklahoma St. 83, OU 66

OU (16-11, 6-8) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Doolittle 28 4-11 1-5 2-3 0-5 3 11

Manek 30 1-8 0-4 0-0 1-6 3 2

Reaves 37 6-14 1-5 11-13 2-7 2 24

Williams 12 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 3

Bieniemy 38 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-3 3 5

Kuath 14 2-4 0-1 3-5 1-1 3 7

Harmon 29 4-11 2-6 1-2 1-4 2 11

Iwuakor 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 1-2 2 0

Hill 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0

Merritt 2 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 3

team 1-1

TOTALS 21-55 7-26 17-25 8-30 19 66

Assists: Bieniemy 5, Reaves 2, Doolittle, Kuath, Harmon,. Blocks: Kuath 2. Turnovers: Doolittle 7, Reaves 2, Williams, Bieniemy, Harmon, Hill. Steals: Kuath 2, Doolittle, Bieniemy, Harmon.

OSU (14-13, 4-10) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

McGriff 34 11-17 4-6 2-2 1-7 2 28

Anei 18 3-5 0-0 4-4 2-10 4 10

Laurent 18 2-5 1-1 0-0 1-4 3 5

Likekele 25 1-8 0-0 0-0 3-3 3 2

Waters 32 1-7 0-2 2-2 0-3 4 4

Dziagwa 20 2-6 2-4 2-2 0-4 2 8

Ka.Boone 17 5-7 0-0 4-5 3-6 4 14

Anderson 21 0-3 0-1 2-2 0-0 3 2

Ke.Boone 11 3-6 1-3 0-0 3-4 1 7

Mitchell 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0

Roessink 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0

Reeves 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0

Hadlock 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 3

team 1-2

TOTALS 29-65 9-18 161-7 14-43 26 83

Assists: Likekele 4, Anei, Laurent, Waters, Ka.Boone, Anderson, Mitchell. Blocks: Laurent, Anderson. Turnovers: Laurent 3, Likekele 3, Waters 2, Anderson 2, McGriff, Dziagwa, Ka.Boone. Steals: Likekele 3, Waters 2, Anderson 2, Anei 2, Dziagwa.

Oklahoma 36 30 — 66 Oklaoma St. 42 41 — 83

Att.: 10,242. Technicals: OU, Iwuakor, Bieniemy; OSU, Likekele.

