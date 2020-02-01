Oklahoma 82, OSU 69
OSU (10-11, 0-8) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
McGriff 26 6-14 0-2 3-4 3-8 3 15
Anei 27 3-13 0-0 0-0 2-4 4 6
Laurent 28 4-8 1-3 0-0 1-2 1 9
Likekele 37 4-7 0-1 2-2 0-3 3 10
Waters 23 2-4 1-3 0-0 0-4 2 5
Ke.Boone 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0
Dziagwa 22 5-9 4-7 1-2 0-2 0 15
Harris 14 1-3 0-2 1-1 0-1 1 3
Anderson 12 1-3 0-1 2-2 1-4 1 4
Ka.Boone 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2
team 1-2
TOTALS 27-64 6-19 9-11 8-31 16 69
Assists: Likekele 6, Waters 2, McGriff, Anei, Laurent, Harris, Anderson. Blocks: Anei 2. Turnovers: Likekele 5, McGriff 2, Anei 2, Waters. Steals: Likekele 3, Harris, Anderson.
OU (14-7, 4-4) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Doolittle 28 3-7 0-1 0-0 3-10 0 6
Manek 37 11-18 7-13 1-2 2-6 2 30
Harmon 20 1-6 1-3 2-2 0-1 0 5
Reaves 33 6-12 2-7 7-7 1-7 2 21
Bieniemy 34 1-5 1-3 0-0 0-3 1 3
Williams 23 5-7 1-3 1-2 1-2 1 12
Kuath 15 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-2 2 3
Hill 9 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 2
team 0-4
TOTALS 29-58 12-31 12-15 7-36 9 82
Assists: Doolittle 7, Reaves 6, Manek 4, Bieniemy 2. Blocks: Kuath 2, Reaves. Turnovers: Reaves 5, Manek 2, Williams 2, Doolittle, Harmon, Kuath. Steals: Reaves, Bieniemy, Hill.
Oklahoma St. 30 39 — 69 Oklahoma 43 39 — 82
Att.: 10,186.