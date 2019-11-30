First down | Story of the game
OU playoff chances still alive
Saturday seemed to play out perfectly for the Sooners. As Oklahoma notched its fifth Bedlam victory in a row against Oklahoma State, Alabama lost to its instate rival, Auburn, and Minnesota was drubbed by Wisconsin. At No. 5, Alabama was two spots ahead of the Sooners in the College Football Playoff rankings. Now, only OU and Utah seem to be the current outsiders with a chance at the fourth playoff spot.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Red-zone production
The Cowboys needed more than field goals to keep up with OU’s explosive offense. After scoring a touchdown on its first drive of the game, OSU never found the end zone again. The Cowboys made it to the red zone two more times, but both times, OU’s defense held its rival to a field goal. The Sooners, on the other hand, settled for a field goal in the red zone only once in four trips.
Third down | MVP
RB Kennedy Brooks
Brooks outdid his Heisman Trophy-contending counterpart on the other sideline Saturday night. As hype surrounds OSU running back Chuba Hubbard, Brooks looked like the best ball carrier on the field during Bedlam. Brooks finished the game with 160 yards rushing and a touchdown and he averaged 7.3 yards per carry in the Sooners’ victory.
Fourth down | What’s next
Big 12 championship next for OU
As the Cowboys get an extra week off, the Sooners earned an extra game after an 11-1 season. OU will travel to Arlington, Texas, on Saturday to play Baylor again in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ABC.
The Sooners mounted a comeback against Baylor earlier this season to leave Waco, Texas, with a narrow 34-31 win. OSU’s next game will not be determined until Selection Sunday, Dec. 8, when bowl destinations are announced.