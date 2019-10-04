McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival: Head to downtown Tulsa Friday for a celebration of beer at the McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave. The two-session events will feature more than 20 different breweries. Tickets are available at area McNellie’s or at Elgin Park, 325 E. M.B. Brady St. Attendees of the second session will get the bonus of watching the Tulsa Roughnecks play against the Sacramento Republic. General admission tickets also can be purchased for $40 at beerfests.com.
Ballet on the Green: As part of the First Friday Art Crawl, Tulsa Ballet will give a free performance of three works at 7:30 p.m. at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way. For more information, go to tulsaballet.org.
Oak Ridge Boys: The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Cove at the River Spirit Casino Resort. In the four decades they have performed, the group has earned multiple Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards. Tickets for the 21-and-over concert start at $20. For tickets and information go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Art in the Square: Utica Square will host its 25th annual Art in the Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the shopping center at Utica Avenue and 21st Street. Local artists working in pottery, sculpting, stained glass, watercolors and more will display their work. A Kid’s Art Alley in the Yorktown Alley section of the center, will have activities, including face painting, crafts, games and character photo opportunities.