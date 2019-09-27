Jonas Brothers: Grammy-nominated trio the Jonas Brothers will bring their Happiness Begins Tour to BOK Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Joining the brothers will be guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. Tickets begin at $29.95 and are available at bokcenter.com.
The Southern Momma Cledus T Judd Comedy Experience: Comedians Darren Knight, aka Southern Momma, and Cledus T. Judd will bring the Southern laughs to Paradise Cove at 8 p.m. Friday at the River Spirit Casino Resort. Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $30 and $40 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival: Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee. This year’s festival will be open on Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 27. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and ticket sales end at 10 p.m. For ticket information, go to okcastle.com.
Tulsa State Fair: The Tulsa State Fair entertains festivalgoers with a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more through Sunday, Oct. 6. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. For more information, go to tulsastatefair.com