Oklahoma City Thunder: The Oklahoma City Thunder returns to Tulsa’s BOK Center at 8 p.m. Tuesday to take on the Dallas Mavericks. It will be the Thunder’s 11th preseason game at the BOK. Tickets start at $13, go to bokcenter.com
“Cats”: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular musical returns to the Tulsa PAC for performances Wednesday through Sunday. Celebrity Attractions is bringing the latest version of this show, based on the 2014 Broadway revival, which features new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”), and Oklahoma City native Keri Rene Fuller as Grizabella the Glamour Cat, who sings the song, “Memory.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets start at $25. Call 918-596-7111 or go to tulsapac.com.
Tulsa State Fair: The Tulsa State Fair offers carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more on the final day of action. Find foods-on-a-stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits and vendor booths. The midway will close at 11 p.m. For information, go to tulsastatefair.com