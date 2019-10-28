Jamey Johnson: Singer and songwriter Jamey Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa. Johnson’s second album, the gold-certified “That Lonesome Song,” produced two Top 10 hit singles, ”In Color” and “High Cost of Living.” Tickets for the show start are $29.50-$49.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Tulsa Ballet: Tulsa Ballet will present “Giselle,” the classic story ballet of love and betrayal, death and redemption that has captivated audiences since it was first performed in 1841. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $25 to $118 at tulsapac.com. For more information, go to tulsaballet.org.
Tulsa Oilers: The Tulsa Oilers return to the BOK Center to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. For ticket information, go to tulsaoilers.com.
Will Rogers Days: To mark the 140th birthday of the Oklahoma native humorist and writer, a wide variety of events are planned in and around Claremore Wednesday through Sunday. Several events will be at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Birthplace Ranch, including the annual Native American Festival at Rogers State University, parade and Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival. For more information, go to willrogers.com.