Tulsa Greek Festival: The 59th annual Tulsa Greek Festival will kick off Thursday. The highlight of this event is the food. Sample traditional Greek dishes, including gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita and more. Scrumptious bakery items will be offered, such as baklava, finikia and loukoumades. Watch dancers of all ages in ethnic costume perform traditional dances throughout the festival. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave. Admission is $5 adults after 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and all day Saturday-Sunday. Kids are free for the festival, but there is a $5 charge for the Kidzone. For more information, visit tulsagreekfestival.com.
Tulsa Roughnecks: The Tulsa Roughnecks will return for matches at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host Orange County at 7 p.m. Saturday and San Antonio at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. For tickets, go online to roughnecksfc.com.
Festival Americas: Festival Americas will celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Latin America with live music from Grammy Award-winning band Ozomatli, dance performances, food trucks, tequila garden, art marketplace and more. The free event is set from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Guthrie Green.