Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers return for a seven-game home stand at ONEOK Field this week. Tulsa will host Northwest Arkansas at 7:05 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. The Drillers will then take on Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 5-7. Stay for a post-game fireworks display Friday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Sugarland: Grammy-winning and multiplatinum-selling duo Sugarland will make a stop at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Thursday. Since the group’s inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, achieving high-mark sales with platinum-certified “The Incredible Machine,” two-time platinum “Love on the Inside” and three-time platinum “Twice the Speed of Life” and “Enjoy the Ride.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $79.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Chicago: Chicago will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. One of the longest-running and most successful rock groups of all time, Chicago has sold more than 100 million records with such hits as “You’re the Inspiration,” “Make Me Smile” and “Will You Still Love Me?” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $76 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.