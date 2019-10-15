Tulsa Roughnecks: The Tulsa Roughnecks’ season comes to an end, with the final home match against the Reno 1868 set for 3 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave. Tickets range from $10 to $40. For information and tickets, go to roughnecksfc.com.
Tulsa in Harmony: Gathering Place will host Tulsa in Harmony, a night of gospel from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the QuikTrip Great Lawn. Tulsa in Harmony will bring together national recording artists and community gospel choirs, lending their voices in one accord to sing of their hopes, faith and aspirations for Tulsa. This free concert will feature Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Fred Hammond as the headlining act. For information, go to gatheringplace.org.
Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa: Visitors to the annual Oktoberfest celebration Thursday through Sunday will enjoy delicious food, refreshing beverages, carnival rides, live music and, of course, the chicken dance. Savor German beer imported from Munich, or enjoy a glass of wine while listening to live Bavarian-style entertainment at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. General admission tickets and packages are available at tulsaoktoberfest.org.