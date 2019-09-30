Best of the week: Images from Owasso fall sports 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Freshman Madi Norton (left) escorts her sister, Emi, during Owasso softball’s Senior Night ceremony Thursday. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter Owasso’s Mallory Hendrix goes up for a kill against Broken Arrow Thursday at Owasso Gymnasium. Owasso’s Sierra Williams finished third Thursday in the Owasso Invitational at Mohawk Park. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Here are a few photos from Owasso cross country, softball and volleyball. SHAWN HEIN PHOTOS Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Men and women skate along Riverside Drive in support of topless movement Settlement reached in lawsuit alleging DHS failed to protect tortured children Okie From Muskogee again: Son performing on 50th anniversary of historic Merle Haggard show Immigrant children fill this Minnesota town’s schools. Their bus driver is leading the backlash. OSU coach Mike Gundy calls reporter a 'jackass' after odd question promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: The Tulsa 50 The second annual Tulsa World: What we're loving about Tulsa in 2019. 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest Tulsa State Fair Sweepstakes Enter to win tickets to the Tulsa State Fair!