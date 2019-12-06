Michael Peters
Sports Editor
I’m a Matt Rhule believer, but the Sooners seem to shine in these spots.
Oklahoma 35, Baylor 24
Patrick Prince
Assistant editor
Matt Rhule is doing great things. Jalen Hurts turns the ball over. It’s harder to beat a team twice in the same season and OU barely won the first time.
However, Sooners have championship pedigree and win this one.
Oklahoma 35, Baylor 31
Guerin Emig
Columnist
Baylor is much more dangerous to OU’s playoff hopes than Texas was in this game last year, and TCU was in 2017. The Bears are better than the ‘18 Longhorns and ‘17 Horned Frogs, and they are playing their best football of the season coming in. This is a pick based on one player — Jalen Hurts. If he doesn’t give away the ball, he’ll outplay Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer and be the difference.
Oklahoma 30, Baylor 26
Bill Haisten
Columnist
Compare OU’s 50 best players to Baylor’s 50 best. The Sooners have the more talented roster. They are built for this.
Oklahoma 41, Baylor 28
The Picker
There’s no way to measure this, but Baylor might be the Big 12’s toughest team. Nothing came easy for the Sooners in their first game against the Bears. Why should you expect anything different in the sequel?
Oklahoma 30, Baylor 27
Eric Bailey
OU beat writer
The Sooners will continue to build off defensive momentum over recent weeks to get an early lead and then keep the Bears at arm’s length in the second half. Look for OU’s experience of playing in the the past two Big 12 championship games to make a difference.
Oklahoma 34, Baylor 21
Kelly Hines
College writer
The Sooners managed to prevail in Waco despite falling behind 25 points and despite playing without top target CeeDee Lamb. With its offense at full strength, look for OU to overpower the Bears and secure a fifth consecutive Big 12 title.
Oklahoma 38, Baylor 28
Frank Bonner II
OSU beat writer
Baylor blew its chance to beat Oklahoma when it gave up its big lead in the first game against the Sooners. OU will have a much better start in the rematch and Jalen Hurts will do a better job protecting the ball.
Oklahoma 42, Baylor 36
Dekota Gregory
TU beat writer
Death, taxes and OU winning the Big 12 title. As hard as it is to beat a good football team twice, I won’t bet against the Sooners at AT&T Stadium until I see them lose.
Oklahoma 31, Baylor 30