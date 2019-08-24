Power Poll
1. Oklahoma
The Sooners are looking to win five consecutive conference crowns for the first time since winning nine straight between 1972-80.
2. Texas
The Longhorns — behind preseason All-Big 12 quarterback Sam Ehlinger — are looking for back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2008-09.
3. Iowa State
Matt Campbell and the Cyclones are coming off consecutive 8-5 campaigns and could better that record this season.
4. TCU
The Frogs have won 11 games in three of the past five seasons, but are coming off a 7-6 finish in the 2018 campaign.
5. Baylor
Quarterback Charlie Brewer continues to highlight the Bears’ offense. The Bears won one game in 2017 and seven last season.
6. Oklahoma State
Chuba Hubbard will be running the football, Tylan Wallace will be catching passes … but what quarterback will throw them?
7. Texas Tech
Sallisaw native and former Tulsa assistant coach Matt Wells makes his season debut as head coach for the Red Raiders.
8. West Virginia
Former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall takes the reins for new Mountaineers coach Neal Brown.
9. Kansas State
Only three different coaches have guided the Wildcats over the past three decades: Bill Snyder (1989-2005; 2009-18), Ron Prince (2006-08) and now Chris Klieman.
10. Kansas
New coach Les Miles has a lot of work in front of him. Will he get things turned around in Lawrence? Who knows, but it will be entertaining to watch.
Five players to watch
Sam Ehlinger, Texas
If the quarterback played for any school other than Texas, Oklahoma fans would probably enjoy his game. The junior threw for 25 TDs and ran for 16 more last season.
Jalen Reagor, TCU
The junior wide receiver is a game-changer with lightning speed and soft hands. He had 1,061 receiving yards last season.
Brock Purdy, Iowa State
The sophomore quarterback does a good job in managing the offense. He threw for 2,250 yards last season.
Alan Bowman, Texas Tech
Bowman will learn from his freshman campaign when he threw for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Reggie Walker, Kansas State
The senior defensive end registered a career-high 7.5 sacks and forced four fumbles to create havoc at the point of attack.
Three transfers to watch
Austin Kendall, West Virginia
The junior quarterback spent three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring last winter. He’s played in eight career games.
Parker Braun, Texas
The offensive guard will bring experience for the Longhorns. He’s a two-time All-ACC selection at left guard at Georgia Tech.
Alex Delton, TCU
Delton departed Kansas State when the coaching staff was hired and he began his search for a new home. He has a chance to start at TCU.