Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION. &&