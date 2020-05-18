Bill Haisten: With stadium projects at Rogers and Union, progress occurs during a pandemic

While there is the presumption that there will be a 2020 high school football season, no authority figure has provided official confirmation and details.
Various types of reopening are ongoing, so the people who coach, play, watch and love prep football probably feel more encouraged on May 19 than they did a few weeks ago.
While distance learning was practiced and sports were canceled during the spring semester, there were no disruptions in two significant football projects: the construction of a new, $4.5 million football stadium at Will Rogers High School, and the $22.5 million renovation of Union’s football venue.
Because some might question the timing of facilities developments during a pandemic — during a time of rampant unemployment and economic crises — it should be noted again that these stadium projects are funded by voter-approved bond money.
The money cannot be used in any way other than in the manner originally presented to Tulsa Public Schools constituents in 2015 and to Union Public Schools constituents in 2018.
As was reported by the Tulsa World a few months ago, Rogers never before had an on-campus football stadium. For 80 years, the Ropers were bused to “home” games at the University of Tulsa, Booker T. Washington or Webster.
“It’s great to see it happening,” TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said during a tour of the Rogers construction site, positioned on the west edge of the campus. “It’s not something I ever thought about, when I walked across the street to go to school every day. I lived two houses down from the west end here.
“When you’re building things, everybody stays excited about what the next day is going to bring. We’ve been able to do some things that give us some hope for the future. It’s exciting to be involved in the construction.”
Rogers alumni, faculty and students will determine the stadium name. In that Cloud attended Rogers during the ’60s, played football for the Ropers and has been a driving force in facilities projects at each TPS high school, the new facility should bear his name.
The makeover of Union’s stadium began with the January demolition of the west-side structure (on the home side of the field).
It’s weird to be on the Union campus and see such a massive void, but workers are preparing the footprint for the development of a structure that will include two decks of seating, a strength-and-conditioning center, a facility for the wrestling program and a 40-yard-wide press box with luxury suites.
Gone are Union’s signature light poles — the angled poles that had been in place since the stadium was built for $1.7 million in 1976. Conventional in design, the new poles are in place.
While the visitors’ side of Union-Tuttle Stadium will remain intact, there will be various improvements. During the 2020 season, spectators will be seated on the visitors’ side and on bleachers at each end of the field.
“Everything looks to be on schedule,” Union athletic director Emily Barkley said on Monday. “I’m hoping we’ll soon see the work that goes on above ground rather than underground.
“It’s hard to visualize that the stadium is getting very far along when it’s only the underground stuff, but that’s what they’re finishing up now.”
When the bond proposal was presented to Union constituents, Superintendent Kirt Hartzler told the Tulsa World two years ago, it received 80 percent approval. Ultimately, the bond money also will result in a new, two-story fine-arts building positioned immediately north of the football field. That facility will be the home of Union’s 300-member marching band.
When the stadium work is finished, Union will be outfitted with Oklahoma’s best high school football facility.
The school got 44 seasons of use from the original Union-Tuttle. Union’s updated facility “should be good for another 40 years,” Hartzler said in 2018.
The Rogers stadium will be the new home not only of the Ropers, but of the Hale Rangers. On Sept. 11, Rogers and Hale are scheduled to clash in what would be, in effect, a home game for both schools.
For everyone involved, there would be the celebration of a new stadium — and of September football. When all spring sports were canceled in March, there was the sobering concern that 2020 football might be delayed, dramatically altered or doomed altogether.
If health officials determine that high school football can be conducted safely for participants and spectators, then Sept. 11 would be a phenomenal Friday night on the Rogers campus.