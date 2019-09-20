Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will be the keynote speaker at the FCA ‘Steve Davis Champions’ Luncheon Series at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in the Main Ballroom at the Downtown Double Tree Hotel, 616 W. Seventh St.
The luncheon series began in 2013 under the direction of Davis, a former Sooner standout and FCA member. The series now serves as a memorial to Davis, who died in a plane crash only weeks after the series was initiated.
For more information, call 918-850-3095 or email Chris Kaiser, FCA Northeast Oklahoma Director, ckaiser@fca.org or Kendrin Keserich at kkeserich@fca.org.