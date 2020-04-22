The Tulsa World’s Blazing Hot Bingo has been put on hold for another month. There will be no Bingo in the month of May, but the game will return.
As a precaution for customers and employees, the World’s offices have been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means access to the World’s front lobby, where Bingo players often pick up and drop off game cards, is not available for the time being.
Like so many Tulsans, we hope the pandemic will soon subside. When that happens, the World’s office will reopen to the public, and the popular Bingo game will resume.
