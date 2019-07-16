The May winners for Blazing Hot Bingo have been drawn. They are:
Letter “T” bingo, $200: Barbara Chilcoat of Jenks.
Letter “W” bingo, $300: James Wemhaner of Jenks.
Letter ”N” bingo, $500: Marilyn H. Bedford of Tulsa.
Blackout bingo, $800: Jimmy McDuff of Tulsa.
All winners will be contacted by phone by a Tulsa World representative.
It’s not too late to play our June contest. Remember, we have new rules and prizes that started in April (more details below).
Free game cards are available at the Tulsa World’s downtown office, 315 S. Boulder Ave. Cards and numbers are available in the lobby during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Although no purchase is necessary to play, the most convenient way to get your numbers is with a seven-day subscription to the Tulsa World.
To subscribe, call 918-582-0921 or go to tulsaworld.com/subscribe.
You also can call that number if you have questions about the game. Here are the answers to a few questions to help you play:
About the game
What are the May and June prizes?
We will continue to give away $1,800 each month, but the prize amounts for winners drawings have changed. Here are the new prizes, which started with April’s game:
Letter “T” replaces single Bingo: The winner of the drawing will receive $200. To win this category, the card’s numbers must be filled in across the top and down the middle. When those numbers are filled in, it forms the letter “T” (see the accompanying image).
Letter “W” replaces double Bingo: The winner of the drawing will receive $300. To win this category, all the numbers under letter “B” and letter “O” must be filled in. Additionally, the fourth number beneath letter “I” and the fourth number beneath letter “G” must be filled in.
If that seems confusing, a quick look at the photo with this story will clear it up. When those numbers are filled in, it forms the letter W on the card.
Letter “N”: This part of the game has not changed, and the winner will receive $500. To win, all the numbers under the letter “B” and the letter “O” must be filled in. Additionally, all the diagonal numbers from the top left to bottom right must be called (see the accompanying photo).
Blackout card: If all the numbers on the card have been filled in, you will be eligible for an $800 prize.
I’ve got a Bingo. What do I do now?
The best thing you can do is continue to play the entire month. It increases your chances of winning more money.
Before submitting, use scissors to separate your four Bingo cards, and write your name, address and telephone number on the back of each winning card. Also on the back of the card, include what type of Bingo you have — letter “T,” letter “W,” letter “N” or Blackout. You must include that information to be eligible to win.
You can submit a Bingo card at the Tulsa World’s downtown office or by mailing it to Tulsa World, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103. Mark the envelope ATTN: Blazing Hot Bingo.
June’s cards must be received by 4:30 p.m. July 8 to be eligible for those prizes.
How often do numbers appear in the paper?
This remains the same as the previous rules: Two numbers appear daily, with the exception of Sunday, when three numbers appear.
Whom do I contact if I have a question or want to start a subscription?
Call the World’s customer service line at 918-582-0921 or check tulsaworld.com/bingo for complete contest rules.
Can I get the Bingo numbers on the phone?
No. If you miss the numbers in the paper, you can find them in our e-edition (tulsaworld.com/eedition) or on display in the Tulsa World’s lobby. Free game cards, one per person, also are available in the lobby.