Bishop Kelley is going back to the 5A football semifinals and back to Western Heights High School.
The Comets will face archrival Bishop McGuinness at 1 p.m. Friday in Western Heights’ Charles W. Sheid Stadium.
Kelley lost to Ardmore 21-13 in last year’s semifinals at Western Heights, ending the Comets’ most successful season in 20 years.
Neutral-site semifinal assignments for the 5A, 4A, 3A and Class C playoffs were announced Saturday by the OSSAA.
In the 4A semifinals, No. 4 Wagoner, which upset No. 1 Bethany in the second round, moves on to play No. 3 Poteau at 7 p.m. Friday at Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks.
In the 3A semifinals, No. 2 Lincoln Christian earned another shot at No. 1 Heritage Hall and the teams face off at 7 p.m. Friday at Cushing.
In the other 3A semifinal, Verdigris plays Plainview at 7 p.m. Friday at Noble.
Kelley and McGuinness have one of the state’s fiercest rivalries stemming from their days as old Catholic Conference rivals in the 1960s.
McGuinness won 41-14 in September and leads the overall series 27-15, but Kelley stunned the Irish 34-33 in last year’s quarterfinals.
The Comets will again try to hold McGuinness running back Dominic Richardson in check. The TCU commit rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns as the Irish rallied past Edison 42-41, and has more than 5,600 career rushing yards.
“We’ve had trouble with him for three years and when we played him (in September), I told everybody I was glad to be done with him and now we’re playing him again,” Tappana said.
Kelley advanced with a 28-7 quarterfinal win at Noble and has won six of its last seven games.
Lincoln Christian, with 3A's top scoring offense, is back where it was this time last year when Heriotage Hall ended the Bulldogs' season 69-34 en route to a fourth state title in five years.
Class 5A Semifinals
Bishop Kelley (8-4) vs. OKC Bishop McGuinness (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday, Western Height
MWC Carl Albert (11-1) vs. Piedmont (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Western Heights
Class 4A Semifinals
Tuttle (11-1) vs. Weatherford (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday, Noble
Wagoner (10-2) vs. Poteau (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Jenks
Class 3A Semifinals
Lincoln Christian (12-0) vs. Heritage Hall (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Cushing
Verdigris (10-2) vs. Plainview (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Noble
Class C Semifinals
Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Timberview (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday, NWOSU
Tipton (9-3) vs. Waynoka (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday, SWOSU