COLLINSVILLE — Bishop Kelley unveiled a special wrinkle Friday night that helped reverse its playoff fortunes against Collinsville.
Both running back Owen Heinecke and wide receiver Cooper McMurray scored touchdowns from the wildcat formation to highlight a 271-yard rushing night for Bishop Kelley, and the unranked Comets dominated No. 6 Collinsville 27-0 in a first-round Class 5A playoff matchup at Sallee Field.
The Comets (7-4), winners of seven of their past nine games, advance to play No. 7 Noble in the quarterfinals next Friday.
Heinecke finished with a game-high 120 yards on 14 carries and scored his touchdown from 19 yards late in the second quarter after taking a direct snap in the wildcat formation and scooting around the right side to give Bishop Kelley a 14-0 lead.
“We thought that we would use that package in third-and-short situations,” said Heinecke, a junior who racked up 98 yards rushing by halftime. “As it ended up, we had most of our rushing yardage out of (the wildcat).”
McMurray had scored the first points of the game when he lined up in the backfield to take a direct snap and bulled his way off right guard from 2 yards for a 7-0 Bishop Kelley advantage midway through the first quarter.
Bishop Kelley coach JJ Tappana said the Comets worked on the wildcat package in earnest for the game against Collinsville (8-3), a team that had defeated Bishop Kelley in opening-round playoff matchups in 2013 and 2015 en route to making deep playoff runs each season.
“We had used it earlier this season,” Tappana said about lining up in the wildcat. “But with Owen out last week, we did not use it, but (we) installed it in practice this week. It was something (the Cardinals) hadn’t seen yet. They weren’t expecting it.”
Quarterback Stephen Collins also rushed for a touchdown for the Comets, who advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs a year ago.
Collins’ touchdown was a 48-yard scamper off left tackle to cap Bishop Kelley’s first possession of the second half and gave the Comets a 20-point lead.
Collins netted 84 yards on the ground on just nine carries.
The senior also completed 8-of-10 passes for 117 yards to become the school’s single-season leader for pass completions, Tappana said.
Besides his rushing touchdown, McMurray hauled in four receptions, including a 9-yard grab from Collins for the Comets’ final TD in the fourth quarter.
“Cooper has played every position for us on offense this year,” Tappana said.
Not to be outdone, the Bishop Kelley defense stymied Collinsville’s offense, holding the Cardinals to just 120 total yards.
Collinsville completed only one pass, for 6 yards, a completion that came on a fourth-and-23 late in the game.
With Heinecke and senior Matt Nogalski applying heavy pressure throughout the game defensively, Cardinals quarterback Kolten Allphin attempted just six passes. He was forced to scramble on several intended pass plays.
Collinsville’s deepest offensive penetration was to the Comets 35-yard line on its final possession of the game midway through the fourth quarter.
But Allphin, who rushed for a team-high 59 yards on a game-high 16 carries, was tackled for a 3-yard loss and then was sacked by Nogalski for a 10-yard loss to set up the fourth-and-23, the Cardinals’ final offensive snap.