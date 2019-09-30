Episcopal Bishop of Oklahoma Edward Konieczny recently visited Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
Konieczny presided and preached at Sunday Mass, and also confirmed seven Christians and reaffirmed two others during the course of the service. The Tulsa Honors Orchestra provided music for the special occasion.
As Bishop Konieczny’s successor will be elected in December, this visitation will be the last to Saint Matthew’s by this dedicated servant of God.
“We are so grateful for the bishop’s many years of dedicated service to our parish and to all of the diocese of Oklahoma,” said Father Clark Shackelford, Vicar of the congregation.