BOK Financial reports first-quarter earnings of $62 million
BOK Financial last week reported first-quarter earnings of $62 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.
The figures included a pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $93.8 million compared to a pre-tax provision for incurred credit losses of $19 million in the previous quarter.
BOKF had a net income of $110.6 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, during the same period a year ago.
“While this quarter showcased the momentum with which we entered 2020, I am most proud of the resiliency and flexibility of our employees as we navigate this difficult time,” Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “The extreme health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus have created a rapidly changing work environment for our 5,000 employees, and the continued health and safety for them and their families remains our top objective. We also embrace the responsibility we have to our many clients and the communities in which we serve to maintain our high standards of customer service and community engagement …”
Bradshaw added that while the second and third quarters will posed unprecedented economic hurdles, the company is focused on the long term.
“We expect our business revenue diversity along with proven credit underwriting in all lending segments to serve as our foundation for continued shareholder value going forward,” he said.
ONEOK posts loss of $141.9 million in first quarter
ONEOK on Tuesday reported a loss of $141.9 million for the first-quarter.
That number resulted in a loss of 34 cents per diluted share, which included noncash impairment charges of $641.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share.
For the first three months ending March 31, 2019, the Tulsa-based midstream company reported earnings of $337.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted share.
“In response to COVID-19, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and stakeholders while remaining focused on operating responsibly and providing the essential services that our customers rely on us for,” Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and CEO, said in a statement. “Given the uncertainty around the global pandemic and its impact on commodity prices and global energy demand, the company’s 2020 financial guidance published on February 24, 2020, is not reflective of the prevailing economic downturn and its potential duration.
“The company’s 2020 outlook better reflects a wider range of current and potential actions by producers, customers and energy markets. While the near-term view of the world is changing every day, the long-term fundamentals of our strategic businesses remain strong and financially well-positioned to continue growth when global energy demand recovers.”
ONEOK has paused the majority of construction activities on several projects, including the 200-million-cubic-feet-per-day Bear Creek natural gas processing plant expansion and related infrastructure in the Williston Basin and the 125,000-barrel-per-day MB-5 fractionator and related infrastructure in Mont Belvieu, Texas.
ONE Gas posts first-quarter earnings of $91.7 million
ONE Gas this week reported first-quarter earnings of $91.7 million, or $1.72 per diluted share.
That compares with first-quarter net income in 2019 of $93.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted share.
Actual heating degree days across the Tulsa-based utility’s service areas were 4,714 in the first quarter, 10% warmer than normal and 19% warmer than the same period last year.
Delivered natural gas sales volumes for the first quarter 2020 were 16% lower compared with the first quarter 2019, primarily as a result of the warmer weather.
Blue Cross-Shield of Oklahoma gives $1M for COVID-19 support
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma announced Tuesday that it will invest $1 million into statewide Tulsa and Heartline OKC, which operates the 2-1-1 statewide COVID-19 hotline, and the Tulsa Area United Way and United Way of Central Oklahoma.
A portion of the funds was given to four organizations covering Oklahomans across the state in metro and rural areas, including direct support to doctors, nurses and health care professionals working on the frontlines of COVID-19 response.
“There is an unprecedented need to help provide services to support Oklahomans during this pandemic crisis, and we are proud to share our resources and invest these funds where they are needed most across our state,” Dr. Joseph R. Cunningham, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma.
BCBSOK, Oklahoma’s largest member-owned health insurer, also enhanced its coverage policies to help members in response to COVID-19 during this public health emergency, including expanding access to telehealth coverage and waiving preauthorization and members’ cost-sharing for testing to diagnose COVID-19.