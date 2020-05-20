Home Depot falls short of analysts’ earnings estimates
The cost of the spreading coronavirus pandemic dragged on profits early in the year at Home Depot.
For the three months ended May 3, Home Depot Inc. earned $2.25 billion, or $2.08 per share. Industry analysts had expected $2.26 per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Last year, the Atlanta-based company earned $2.51 billion, or $2.27 per share.
The company’s stock fell nearly 3% and closed at $238.10.
The world’s biggest home improvement chain upped compensation for employees, extended dependent care benefits and waived related co-pays. That set Home Depot back by $850 million in pre-tax expenses, or about 60 cents per share.
Revenue increased to $28.26 billion, from $26.38 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $27.61 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.4%. In the U.S., they climbed 7.5%.
The company pulled its financial guidance for the year with so much still unknown about the spread and duration of the virus, or its impact on spending.
U.S. home construction plummets from virus fallout
U.S. home building plunged in April to the lowest level in five years, taken down by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that ground breakings plummeted 30.2% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000. That is the lowest level since February 2015. Construction of single-family homes dropped 25.4% to an annual rate of 650,000.
No region was spared. Housing starts dropped 43.6% in the Northeast, 14.9% in the Midwest, 26% in the South and 43.4% in the West.
The lockdowns and travel restrictions designed to contain the pandemic have brought economic life to a near standstill. The unemployment rate is 14.7%, highest since the Great Depression.
Commerce reported a 8.1% drop in the completion of homes under construction, which means many are being left half built.
The construction slump is likely to continue. Building permits for new housing dropped 20.8% to an annual rate of 1.07 million.
Cherokee Federal launches products to aid in reopening
Cherokee Federal, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, has launched a new line of products aimed at addressing challenges businesses face with returning to work during a pandemic.
“Globally, we are faced with a new era of public health security,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal, in a press release from the company. “Through Scout Health Security, our team has taken a comprehensive approach to provide protective barriers and effective solutions to reopen America. Our products and services are focused on helping protect those at the front line of any organization.”
The products focus on screening, detection and isolation equipment. They include the Scout Guard, Scout Protect and Scout Detect.
The mobile units “use negative and positive air pressure to create a protective barrier for airborne pathogens and are capable of both advanced and singular thermal scanning, as well as identifying and isolating potential health risks,” according to the company’s press release. “They also allow medical professionals to administer a variety of tests in a clean air environment, aided by Ultra Low Particulate Air, also known as ULPA, medical-grade filters.”
Cherokee Nation plans to implement the equipment within its tribal facilities, according to the press release.
AT&T exiting Venezuela pay TV market due to U.S. sanctions
AT&T said Tuesday it will immediately ditch Venezuela’s pay TV market as U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the socialist administration of Nicolás Maduro.
The Dallas-based company’s closing of its Venezuela unit is effective immediately.
It follows a decision by the Trump administration not to renew a license it had granted AT&T to continue carrying Globovision, a private network, sanctioned by the U.S., owned by a businessman close to Maduro who is wanted on U.S. money laundering charges, three people familiar with the situation told the AP. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. government licensing activity.
AT&T joins a number of other U.S. companies — General Motors, Kellogg Co. and Kimberly-Clark — that have abandoned Venezuela due to shrinking sales, government threats and the risk of U.S. sanctions. Around 700 Venezuelans depended on the unit for employment.