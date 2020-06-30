Stocks finish higher, recover half of last week’s losses
Stocks shrugged off a wobbly start to finish solidly higher on Wall Street on Monday, as the market clawed back half its losses from last week.
The S&P 500 rose 1.5% after having been down 0.3%. The market rallied after a much healthier-than-expected report on the housing market put investors in a buying mood. Technology, industrial and communications stocks accounted for much of the market’s broad gains. European stocks also closed higher. Treasury yields were mixed and oil prices rose.
Gains for Boeing and Apple in particular helped to lift Wall Street indexes. Boeing jumped 14.4%, its best day in more than two months. The company’s troubled 737 Max jet looks set to begin test flights soon. Apple added 2.3% as customers keep buying its products regardless of whether they’re quarantined.
The pickup in U.S. stocks after a weekly loss marks the latest choppy move for markets around the world, which have been swinging back and forth in recent weeks as investors balance hope for a relatively quick economic rebound as more businesses reopen against worry as an increase in confirmed new coronavirus cases forces some businesses to close their doors again.
Kim Kardashian West sells stake in beauty brand for $200M
NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian West is selling a stake in her beauty brand for $200 million, in a deal that values the TV reality star’s three-year-old business at $1 billion.
The buyer is Covergirl owner Coty Inc., which will get a 20% stake in KKW Beauty. Coty seems to be enamored with the Kardashians: Last year, it bought a 51% stake in the makeup line started by Kardashian West’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
“Kim is a true modern day global icon,” said Coty CEO Peter Harf, which is similar to what he said about Jenner in November.
Kardashian West, who stars on the long-running reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” founded KKW Beauty in 2017 and tapped into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to sell lip gloss, body foundation and perfume.
The 39-year-old will still promote KKW Beauty online and will help create new products.
Coty plans to expand the brand into more countries around the world and possibly into other categories, like skin creams and shampoos. It also hopes that the buzzy brand can help boost sales and connect with younger shoppers who spend a lot of time on social media.
Coty’s brands, including Max Factor makeup and Sally Hansen nail polish, can’t compete with KKW Beauty’s reach. Max Factor, for example, has 585,000 Instagram followers. KKW Beauty has 4.4 million.
Social media platform bans forum that supported Trump
Reddit, an online comment forum that is one of the internet’s most popular websites, on Monday banned a forum that supported President Donald Trump as part of a crackdown on hate speech.
The Trump forum, called The—Donald, was banned because it encouraged violence, regularly broke other Reddit rules and defiantly “antagonized” both Reddit and other forums, the company said in a statement. Reddit had previously tried to discipline the forum.
Reddit’s action against The—Donald was part of a larger purge at the San Francisco-based site. The company said it took down a total of 2,000 forums, known at the site as “subreddits,” most of which it said were inactive or had few users.
Social media companies have long struggled to deal with hate speech on their platforms. A growing number of large advertisers have said they are pausing social media spending after a campaign by a group of civil rights and other advocates called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it has failed to curb racist and violent content and misinformation.
On Monday, Ford Motor Co. put the brakes on all national social media advertising for the next 30 days. The company says hate speech, as well as violent and racial injustice content need to be eradicated from the sites.