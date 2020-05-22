Markets retreat following big gains; oil prices end higher
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors weighed more data showing the economic damage being caused by the coronavirus pandemic and another flareup in tensions between the U.S. and China.
The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, shedding some of the gains it made in a solid rally a day earlier, though it remains on track to end the week sharply higher. Bond yields were mixed. Oil prices closed higher, extending a string of gains.
Technology and health care stocks took some of the heaviest losses. Only industrial sector stocks eked out a gain. Homebuilders, meanwhile, moved broadly higher, extending the group’s solid rally this month.
“It really looks like a little bit of weakness ahead of the long holiday weekend,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
The selling was tentative at first, but gained momentum as the day progressed. Initially, traders reacted to news that the White House had issued a report attacking China’s economic and military policies, and its human rights violations. The report expands on President Donald Trump’s get-tough rhetoric that he hopes will resonate with voters angry about China’s handling of the disease outbreak.
Meanwhile, the State Department announced that it had approved the sale of advanced torpedoes to the Taiwanese military, a move sure to draw a rebuke from Beijing, which regards the island as a renegade province.
The government’s latest weekly snapshot of applications for unemployment aid didn’t help. The Labor Department said more than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. All told, the running total of Americans who have lost their jobs in the two months since the coronavirus led to a near shutdown of the economy has climbed to 38.6 million.
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates continue to drop
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates eased this week in a housing market battered by the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Rates hovered near all-time lows as the benchmark 30-year home loan stayed below 3.30% for the fourth straight week.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan declined to 3.24% from 3.28% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 4.06%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.70% from 2.72% last week.
Best Buy beats earnings estimates for first quarter
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Best Buy Co. reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $159 million on Thursday.
On a per-share basis, the Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 67 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.
The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $8.56 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.15 billion.
Best Buy shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased 8%. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.