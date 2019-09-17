NBCUniversal unveils streaming service called Peacock
NEW YORK — Comcast's NBCUniversal said Tuesday that its upcoming streaming service will be called Peacock, in an homage to NBC's logo. It will become the home for some of the company's most popular shows, including "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office."
That means both will be leaving Netflix, although not for several months after Peacock launches. As Disney, AT&T's WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal prepare to debut their streaming services, they have been taking some of their TV and movie deals away from Netflix, the most popular streaming service. That augurs a future where consumers will have to hunt for their favorite shows and films among lots of different services. WarnerMedia for example on Tuesday also announced that HBO Max, its upcoming streaming service, will have the U.S. rights to "The Big Bang Theory." Netflix on Monday said it's adding Seinfeld.
Peacock, like HBO Max, is launching in April, after Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, which come out this November. NBCUniversal on Tuesday did not announce a price. The service will have ads.
Peacock's lineup will include series like "30 Rock," ''Will & Grace," and "Cheers," although those won't stream exclusively on Peacock, as well as original new movies and shows including reboots of "Battlestar Galactica" and "Saved by the Bell" and a new comedy series from "The Good Place" and "Parks and Rec" creator Mike Schur. NBCUniversal would not say what would be available at Peacock's launch.
Stock indexes move closer to records but oil gives up gains
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes ticked closer to record heights on Tuesday, but the modest moves belied plenty of churning underneath.
Oil prices and energy stocks slumped to give back nearly half of their huge gains from a day earlier. Rising prices for technology stocks and companies that sell to consumers, though, more than made up for those losses. Treasury yields fell a second straight day as the Federal Reserve opened a two-day meeting on interest rates, where investors expect it to announce a cut for the second time in as many months.
The S&P 500 rose 7.74 points, or 0.3%, to 3,005.70. It's back to within 0.7% of its record set in late July.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.98, or 0.1%, to 27,110.80, and the Nasdaq composite gained 32.47, or 0.4%, to 8,186.02.
"We're drifting here a little bit," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. "It's interesting to me, and somewhat encouraging, that the market has held up near its all-time highs despite all these concerns."
The newest of those concerns arrived this past weekend, when an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility raised the risk of major disruptions to the world's oil supply. Crude surged more than 14% on Monday, about as much as it did when Iraq invaded Kuwait before the 1991 Gulf War, and concern rose that spiraling oil prices would act as a huge, de facto tax imposed around the world.
But benchmark U.S. crude slumped $3.56 to $59.34 per barrel Tuesday, giving up close to half of its surge from a day earlier. Saudi Arabia's energy minister said that half of the production cut by the attack has already been restored. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $4.47 to $64.55.
That led to a 1.5% loss for energy stocks in the S&P 500, the sharpest among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Marathon Oil dropped 7.8%, and oilfield services provider Halliburton gave up 6.5%.
U.S. factory output increases in August
WASHINGTON — U.S. factory output increased in August at a solid clip, reversing a sharp drop in July, as production of metals, machinery and chemicals all rose.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that manufacturing production climbed 0.5% last month, after a 0.4% drop in July.
Despite the improvement, manufacturers will likely continue to struggle. Factories have been hit by the U.S.-China trade war, which has raised their costs and curtailed their exports. Manufacturing output fell in the first two quarters of this year, the first time that's happened since 2016. In the past 12 months, factory output has dropped 0.4%.
Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the improvement last month was mostly a blip and the trade war will continue to drag down U.S. factories.
"Manufacturing is in recession, with no relief in sight," he said in a note to clients.
Industrial production, which includes manufacturing, mining and utilities, rose 0.6% in August. Mining output jumped 1.4%, partly because oil and gas drilling rebounded after Hurricane Barry shut down production in July. Utility output rose 0.6%.
Auto production dropped 1% in August, the most since April, the Fed report found. Clothing and paper production also dropped. Output of computers, aircraft and furniture rose.
Manufacturers have slowed their hiring, adding just 3,000 jobs in August, down from an average of 22,000 a month last year.
Industrial space leased for 7 years
An undisclosed warehouse and distribution tenant has signed a seven-year lease for 62,500-square-feet of industrial space at 5402 S. 129th E. Ave., according to real estate services and investment firm CBRE.
David Glasgow, Matt Klimisch and Alex Powell with CBRE represented the landlord, Boardwalk 55, LLC.
Constructed in 2004, 5402 S. 129th E. Ave. encompasses 200,000 square feet and is fully leased. The other building tenant is Boardwalk Distribution, LLC.