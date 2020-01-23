OKC’s Paycom Software will join S&P 500
OKLAHOMA CITY — Paycom Software has been selected for inclusion in the S&P 500, becoming the fifth Oklahoma business on the widely followed index of large U.S. publicly traded companies.
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the decision after markets closed Wednesday. Before the markets open on Jan. 28, Paycom will replace WellCare Health Plans Inc., which will be acquired by another S&P 500 company.
Paycom will join Oklahoma companies Helmerich & Payne, ONEOK, Williams Companies and Devon Energy on the index.
The human capital management company closed above $300 a share for the first time Wednesday, shortly before the announcement. In after-hours trading, the stock price jumped more than 4% to $317 per share. A year ago, the company was trading below $140.
Johnson & Johnson posts higher sales, big 4Q profit jump
Higher prescription drug sales and lower legal costs drove Johnson & Johnson’s fourth-quarter profit 32% higher.
The world’s biggest maker of health care products on Wednesday reported net income of $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share. That’s up from $3.04 billion, or $1.12, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings came to $1.88 per share, matching the expectations of industry analysts, according to a survey by FactSet.
Total revenue edged up 1.7% to $20.75 billion. J&J also benefited from a low tax rate, just 4.9% in the quarter.
The New Brunswick, New Jersey, based maker of baby shampoo and biologic drugs forecast 2020 revenue of $85.4 billion to $86.2 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $8.95 to $9.10.
Official: China steals ‘massive amounts’ of data in West
PARIS — China is stealing “massive amounts” of data from Western companies and Iran has stolen data from some 200 universities, the top U.S. cybersecurity diplomat said Wednesday.
Robert Strayer, deputy assistant secretary of state for cyber and international communications, said in Paris that the data theft “happens on a regular basis.”
Over the last few years, the Chinese “compromised the largest of the global service providers and cloud providers ... and they use that to gain access to the corporate databases of major, large companies,” he told reporters. The stolen data is “in some cases” given to private industry within China “to compete against” the companies they stole from, Strayer said.
“So that happens on a regular basis,” he added.
Strayer was in Paris along with a Justice Department official to convince France not to use Huawei technology from China, at least in the sensitive core of their networks, due to security risks.
Turning to Iran, he said that “almost 200 universities” have been victims of data theft, with research and other work snatched, via a group called the Mabna Institute.
U.S. home sales soar 3.6% in December despite prices
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales climbed 3.6% in December, but a record-low inventory of houses on the market has caused prices to surge as affordability is worsening.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of existing homes rose last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million. For all of 2019, 5.34 million homes were sold — matching the 2018 level. High mortgage rates hurt sales in the first half of the last year, while lower rates boosted purchases in the second half.
But the rebound in sales failed to cause more people to put their homes on the market. Sales listings have tumbled 8.5% from a year ago to 1.4 million properties. There are just 3 months’ supply of single-family houses for sale, the lowest level since the Realtors began tracking the number in 1982. Inventories have fallen at all price levels below $1 million for the past year.
The median sales price has jumped 7.8% over the past year to $274,500. Home values have increased at more than double the pace of wage growth, making it harder for would-be buyers to save enough money for a down payment.
