Stocks lift higher worldwide; oil prices crawl off the floor
NEW YORK — Stocks rallied on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 clawed back a chunk of this week’s sharp losses as a bit of oxygen pumped through markets around the world.
Even oil gained ground, pulling further away from zero after earlier getting turned upside down amid a collapse in demand. Stocks rose from Seoul to Spain, and winners outnumbered losers in New York by more than two to one. Treasury yields also pushed higher in a sign of a bit less pessimism among investors.
“This has been a tremendously good reminder that the stock market is a forward predictor,” said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Investors are still bracing for a severe, painfully deep recession after businesses shut down worldwide in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. But they had already sent U.S. stocks down by roughly a third a month ago on that expectation. Now, even as depressing economic and health reports pile up, some investors are looking ahead to the prospect of parts of the economy reopening as infections level off in some areas.
“Right now, it’s about the economy beginning to open, even at the margins,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “We’re watching Germany, the largest economy in Europe, begin to open. What this suggests is if things go well in these economies, we’re going to see more states begin to open, and perhaps open more broadly.”
Reopening Florida’s theme parks could be slow process
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Reopening Florida’s theme parks, among the world’s most visited attractions and one of the state’s biggest economic engines, could be a long process fraught with logistical and public health considerations, an industry executive told a task force charged with reopening the state for business.
“We are obviously thinking a lot about when and how to reopen. We’ve got multiple teams working on a number of different scenarios,” said John Sprouls, the chief administrative officer for Universal Orlando Resort.
Sprouls made his comments on the third day of meetings by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Re-Open Florida Task Force, an assembly of dozens of leaders representing industry, education and government.
The sessions, conducted via telephone conference calls, were generally sparse on specifics but generous with platitudes meant to boost public confidence in any decision to lift “safer-at-home” orders and reopen business.
DeSantis again asserted that the state had “flattened the curve” on the global outbreak, noting that reality is far different from the scenario predicted by some models weeks ago.
Any decision to reopen, he said, would be guided by state and local officials, as well as by health considerations.
Around 85 million people visited theme parks in Orlando and Tampa in 2018, the most recent year available, according to an annual report put out by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM.
Virus dings AT&T, telecom withdraws year guidance
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic hurt AT&T’s revenue and profit in the first quarter, and it withdrew its financial guidance for the year.
Revenue fell 4.6% to $42.8 billion, with a $600 million impact from the virus thanks to lower wireless equipment sales and a hit to ad sales due to canceled sports events like the March Madness college basketball tournament.
AT&T is the country’s No. 2 cellphone company and also owns DirecTV and CNN, HBO and the Warner Bros. studio.
The impact on earnings per share was 5 cents, and an adjusted profit measure slipped.
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said the company has a “strong cash position” and will continue investing in 5G, the next generation of wireless, its upcoming HBO Max streaming service and broadband, while still paying down its debt and its dividend.
Revenue was nearly unchanged in its wireless business, which added 163,000 phone customers who pay a regular monthly bill, more than year ago.
It lost over a million TV customers, continuing a string of declines in its DirecTV business as more people cut the cord.