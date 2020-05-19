Expo Square lands national livestock show for July

A national livestock show has been relocated from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Tulsa, bringing a $2.5 million economic impact, according to a city official.

The National Junior Angus Show will have its event at Expo Square from July 19-25.

“This is the first new event we have signed for 2020, so it represents a shift in the right direction for tourism,” said Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, in a prepared statement. “Everyone is looking for some good news, and the $2.5 million in total estimated economic impact from this show is definitely good news. With our community’s health at the forefront of our planning, we look forward to safely welcoming event participants and attendees for this show in July.”

The American Angus Association announced the event’s move to Tulsa in a press release Monday. The show left Pennsylvania because of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, according to the press release. Pennsylvania has reported more than 4,500 COVID-19 deaths and more than 63,000 cases.

“Expo Square is ready to welcome events, while providing a safe and clean show environment,” said Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith in a prepared statement. “… Being centrally located and having tremendous facilities has positioned Expo Square to quickly adapt and be part of the show’s solution in 2020.”

Uber eliminates 3,000 jobs in second wave of layoffs

NEW YORK — Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides.

The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 people from the payroll this month.

Uber will be re-focusing on its core business, moving people and delivering food and groceries, said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in a note to employees Monday.

The ride-hailing giant will be closing or consolidating 45 offices globally, and almost all departments will be affected by layoffs.

PG&E’s bankruptcy plan gains support from wildfire victims

BERKELEY, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric’s plan for getting out of bankruptcy has won overwhelming support from the victims of deadly Northern California wildfires ignited by the utility’s fraying electrical grid, despite concerns that they will be shortchanged by a $13.5 billion fund that’s supposed to cover their losses.

The company announced the preliminary results of the vote on Monday without providing a specific tally. Those numbers are supposed to be filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali by Friday.

The backing of the wildfire victims keeps PG&E on track to meet a June 30 deadline to emerge from bankruptcy in time to qualify for coverage from a California wildfire insurance fund created to help protect the utility from getting into financial trouble again.

The current bankruptcy case, which began early last year, will require PG&E to pay out about $25.5 billion to cover the devastation caused by its neglect. It’s the second time in less than 20 years that PG&E has filed for bankruptcy.

The backing for PG&E’s plan isn’t a surprise, even though some of the roughly 80,000 wildfire victims had been trying to rally resistance to what they consider to be a deeply flawed plan.

The misgivings mostly center on the massive debt that the utility will take on to finance the plan and uncertainties about the fluctuating value of the $6.75 billion in company stock that comprises half of the $13.5 billion promised them.

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic

From Staff and

Wire Reports