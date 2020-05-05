Williams Cos. reports $517 million loss in fi
rst quarter
Williams Cos. on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $517 million after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Tulsa midstream company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.
The pipeline operator posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period.
Williams Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.20 per share.
Williams Cos. shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.13, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.
Macy’s reopens Woodland Hills store, offers curbside pickup
Macy’s reopened its store Monday at Woodland Hills Mall, which reopened Friday.
Macy’s store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it is offering contact-free, curbside pickup.
“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s in the Tulsa community,” Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s, said in a statement. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy.
“Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”
Macy’s has implemented safety and wellness procedures, which include frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; social distancing guidelines, sanitation stations in frequently visited locations and plexiglass at select registers. The national chain also is asking colleagues to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.