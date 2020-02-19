Grand reopening set for Family Dollar east of downtown
Family Dollar has scheduled a renovated store’s grand reopening for Feb. 29. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 401 S. Utica Ave.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers that day will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
The refurbished store will include Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
Matrix Service awarded tank construction projects
Matrix Service Co. announced that its subsidiary Matrix Service Inc. has been awarded multiple projects by ExxonMobil under a recently signed long-term master service agreement.
The projects, which are already in backlog, include the engineering, fabrication and construction of six 500,000-barrel tanks, four of which will be located at ExxonMobil’s Webster Station in Webster, Texas, with the remaining two at its Baytown Complex in Baytown, Texas.
Matrix Applied Technologies will supply their FlowDome geodesic domes for the tanks at Webster Station as well as floating roof seals for all six tanks.
“We are very pleased to have been selected by ExxonMobil for these expansion projects which will support the Wink to Webster pipeline system,” said Matrix Service Co. President and CEO John R. Hewitt.
Sam’s Club to open 10 optical centers in Oklahoma
In response to 2019 legislation allowing optometrists to practice within retail establishments, Sam’s Club is has opened its first new optical center in the Tulsa area.
Sam’s Club Optical Center has opened at 12905 E. 96th St. in Owasso. The company is expected to open 10 optical centers in the state by this summer.
Oil and gas company elects not to move to Vast Bank building
The new Vast Bank building, 110 N. Elgin Ave., is seeking to fill some commercial space.
Locally based Casillas Petroleum, which was scheduled to occupy two floors in the facility, no longer plans to move into the 100,000-square-foot building, said Doug DeJarnette, Vast’s director of commercial and private banking.
Interest has been “very strong” for the vacated space, he said.
A spokeswoman with Casillas on Tuesday declined to say why, adding that the company was staying in the Mid-Continent Tower, 401 S. Boston Ave.
Vast has its executive offices and a bank branch in the building, which will feature several restaurants.
Other tenants in the building include Jackson Hole Capital Partners, DeKraai and Associates and BKD CPAs and Advisors.
Tulsa Regional Tourism hires pair to help with sales
Tulsa Regional Tourism, a division of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, recently welcomed two people to its staff.
Ashleigh Bachert, previously with the Durham (N.C.) Sports Commission, joined Tulsa Regional Tourism as vice president of sales, and Joel Koester, previously with the Chicago Southland Convention and Visitors Bureau, has been named director of sports sales.
“I’m thrilled to have Ashleigh and Joel join the team, and I look forward to them bringing their incredible skill sets to Tulsa,” Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in a statement. “They’ll help us not only implement big ideas, but also recruit new business that best fits our growing, world-class city.”