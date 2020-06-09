Stocks vault higher as Nasdaq hits record on economy hopes
NEW YORK — Wall Street’s enthusiasm about the reopening economy sent stocks scrambling even higher Monday, and the Nasdaq composite wiped away the last of its coronavirus-induced losses to set a record.
The broader S&P 500 climbed back within 4.5% of its record as optimism strengthens that the worst of the recession may have already passed. Stocks that would benefit most from an economy that’s growing again rose the most, including smaller companies, airlines and oil producers.
Stocks have been rising since late March, at first on relief after the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill pledged to support the economy and more recently on hopes that the recovery may happen more quickly than forecast.
Those hopes got a huge boost Friday when the U.S. government said that employers added 2.5 million jobs to their payrolls last month. Economists were expecting to see 8 million more lost.
Local rehabilitation hospital finishes expansion
A Tulsa rehabilitation hospital has completed its expansion.
Post Acute Medical (PAM) Rehabilitation Hospital added 8,100 square feet and 13 beds, creating a 53-bed facility.
Birmingham, Alabama-based The Sanders Trust purchased PAM in 2018 and has invested close to $30 million into the property, 10020 E. 91st St., including acquisition and expansion.
The hospital offers the latest technology with programs focusing on stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and patients with multiple traumas.
With more than 34 locations across the country, PAM is a national operator of specialty and rehabilitation hospitals focused on providing high-quality post-acute care.
The Sanders Trust worked with E4h Architects of Dallas, and Skiles Group served as general contractor for the expansion project.
“The Sanders Trust is proud of our continued relationship with PAM and the recent completion of the expansion project in Tulsa,” Rance M. Sanders, president and CEO of The Sanders Trust, said in a statement
“It is a tribute to PAM’s outstanding leadership and patient results that this sizable expansion was needed. They are serving their community exceptionally well.”
Arvest Bank recognized by Forbes magazine as one of ‘World’s Best Banks’
Bentonville, Arkansas-based Arvest Bank, which has locations in Tulsa, has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2020.
It marks the second consecutive year it has received the honor, which is based on customer feedback.
Produced in collaboration with analytics firm Statista, the Forbes list is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 40,000 bank customers across the world. Arvest ranked among the top 10 on the list of U.S. banks.