French luxury group LVMH to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion
PARIS — French luxury group LVMH has agreed to buy New York jeweler Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion, adding a famed star to its portfolio that already boasts Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Bulgari.
LVMH said in a statement Monday that it will take over the 182-year old Tiffany and its 300 boutiques worldwide at $135 a share. The price tag is higher than the $14.5 billion cash offer LVMH made last month.
Tiffany, known for its delicate jewelry, distinctive blue boxes and an Audrey Hepburn movie, says the deal will ensure its long-term sustainability. The company is trying to transform its brand to appeal to younger and more digital shoppers and could use an owner with deep pockets to help expand its business.
Tiffany shares rose more than 6% in late morning trading in New York, while LVMH was up 2% in Paris.
LVMH, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, says the deal will strengthen its position in high-end jewelry and in the U.S. market. The purchase will help the French conglomerate compete with Gucci-owner Kering Group and Cartier-owner Richemont SA.
With its purchase of Tiffany, LVMH is also making a big bet on China’s economy. Tiffany has been expanding its presence in China with plans to build more stores there.
LVMH already owns 75 brands, including Christian Dior, Fendi and Givenchy, as well as watchmaker Tag Heuer. Its flagship brand Louis Vuitton recently opened a handbag workshop in Texas, with President Donald Trump in attendance.
EBay selling StubHub to viagogo for $4.05 billion
EBay is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.
The transaction is part of a review that eBay undertook earlier this year following pressure from an activist investor. The San Jose, California-based company said then that it was also reviewing options for its classified ads business.
EBay Inc. bought StubHub in 2007 for $310 million. Both StubHub and the classifieds business each brought in less than 10% of eBay’s total revenue last year.
The addition of StubHub will allow viagogo to sell tickets in more than 70 countries and give buyers access to a wider selection of tickets.
Viagogo’s founder and CEO, Eric Baker, is a StubHub co-founder. In a statement, Baker said it has been his longtime wish to unite the two companies.
The sale is targeted to close by the end of 2020’s first quarter.
Charles Schwab purchases rival TD Ameritrade
NEW YORK — Charles Schwab is buying rival TD Ameritrade in a $26 billion stock swap, a blockbuster agreement brought about by massive disruption in the online brokerage industry.
Bowing to competitive pressure, brokerages have made it free for customers to trade U.S. stocks online. A combination of two of the biggest players in the industry would allow Schwab to save billions of dollars and make up for revenue lost from no longer charging investors such commissions.
The tie-up creates a company so big, however, that it may draw scrutiny from antitrust regulators. The combined company would have more than $5 trillion in client assets under management.
“With this transaction, we will capitalize on the unique opportunity to build a firm with the soul of a challenger and the resources of a large financial services institution that will be uniquely positioned to serve the investment, trading and wealth management needs of investors across every phase of their financial journeys,” Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger said Monday in a prepared statement.
The transaction would give Schwab an additional 12 million client accounts, $1.3 trillion in client assets and approximately $5 billion in annual revenue. The combined company is expected to control 24 million client accounts.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of next year.