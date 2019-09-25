California company to construct self-storage facility downtown
A company from Woodland Hills, California, plans to build a $10 million self-storage facility downtown on property recently purchased from BH Media Group Inc., which owns the Tulsa World.
DealPoint Merrill LLC is scheduled to open the storage center in May.
Purchased this month, the 2.066 acres had been used as a 47,521-square-foot warehouse to store newsprint.
Renovated Family Dollar store east of downtown to reopen Saturday
Family Dollar on Tuesday announced plans for a Tulsa renovated store’s grand re-opening Saturday.
The re-opening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the store, 6721 E. Admiral Place, just south of Interstate 244 and east of Sheridan Road.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag, the company said in a news release.
The renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Tulsa community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Family Dollar spokesman Jim Van Slyke.
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store.
Off-price chain Marshalls brings bargain hunting online with debut
NEW YORK — Marshalls is bringing its bargain-hunting experience online for the first time.
The off-price chain, owned by TJX Cos., went live online Tuesday, featuring different designers and brands that complement what shoppers can find in its physical stores, according to a statement Tuesday.
Online customers will be able to return items via mail or to any one of its 1,100 stores.
The Framingham, Massachusetts-based parent company, which also operates HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, first announced the online launch earlier this year. T.J. Maxx has a small presence online while HomeGoods doesn’t sell online.
TJX Cos. has fared well despite the company’s late moves into e-commerce. It delivered a 5% increase in net sales and a 2% increase in sales at established stores during the second quarter.
Feds support new requirements after natural gas disaster
BOSTON — Federal officials are recommending stronger nationwide requirements for natural gas systems following last September’s natural gas explosions and fires in Massachusetts.
The National Transportation Safety Board says Tuesday that gas utilities should be required to install additional safeguards to pipeline systems similar to the one involved in the Sept. 13, 2018, disaster.
It also recommended states require all natural gas infrastructure projects be reviewed by a licensed professional engineer.
The board concluded Columbia Gas of Massachusetts poorly planned a routine pipeline replacement project and then inadequately responded to the disaster.
A Columbia Gas spokesman said the report will help the company, natural gas industry and others learn from the tragedy.
A teenager died, dozens of other people were injured and more than 100 structures were damaged in the incident.