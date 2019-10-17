Commerce report: U.S. retail sales dip 0.3% in September
WASHINGTON — Retail sales dropped in September by the largest amount in seven months, possibly signaling that rising trade tensions and turbulent markets are having an impact on consumer spending.
Retail sales fell 0.3% last month following a 0.6% gain in August, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the first decline since a 0.5% drop in February.
Consumer spending was strong in the spring and economists had been counting on continued strength to protect the U.S. economy as it is buffeted by the fallout from President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.
The spending decline in October, which was unexpected, was influenced by special factors including a big 0.7% decline in sales at gasoline stations, a decline that likely reflected falling gas prices during the month.
The overall economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the April-June quarter with much of that strength coming from a 4.6% surge in consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of economic activity.
That spending pace had been expected to slow in the July-September quarter but still remain strong enough to support economic growth near the 2% rate seen in the spring.
But some economists are worried that a slowing global economy and the adverse impact of the U.S.-China trade war could slow overall growth so much that the country could see an increasing risk of a recession ending the current record-long U.S. expansion, which began in June 2009.
Law seminar for human resource professionals set
Human resource professionals are invited to attend Crowe & Dunlevy’s “Not-So-Scary Employment Law Seminar” focusing on current trends and topics in labor and employment law.
The Oct. 29 seminar will equip human resource professionals to navigate the intricacies of employment laws and regulations in the workplace, according to a news release.
Members of the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice Group will lead sessions covering topics including wage and hour law, government investigations, medical marijuana in the workplace, best practices for addressing employee social media use and more.
Open to human resource professionals from all industries, the training is approved for Society for Human Resource Management and HR Certification Institute credit approval.
The seminar will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th E. Ave.
It is free for registered participants and includes parking, breakfast and lunch. For registration and a complete agenda, visit crowedunlevy.com/events/.
U.S. agency plans to update auto safety ratings next year
DETROIT — The government’s highway safety agency says it plans a significant update to its automobile crash test ratings next year, and it will look at including new technology to make roads safer.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it will study new test procedures and updates to its star rating system for automobiles, as well as technology that will better protect pedestrians and bicyclists.
The announcement comes a day before a road safety advocacy group planned a press conference to call on the agency to update the safety tests. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say the U.S. pioneered the ratings but they haven’t kept pace with new technology and have fallen behind other countries.