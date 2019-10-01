Average U.S. price of gas spikes 10 cents per gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has spiked 10 cents per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.73.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that jump results mostly from a drone attack this month on Saudi Arabia’s key oil processing facility. The attack briefly slashed the nation’s crude production in half before being restored.
The price at the pump is 18 cents lower than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation is $3.94 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.24 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is up 7 cents, to $3.07 per gallon.
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
NEW YORK — Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a once-hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The privately held company based in Los Angeles said Sunday it will close up to 178 stores in the U.S. As of the bankruptcy filing, the company operated about 800 stores globally, including more than 500 stores in the U.S.
The company said it would focus on maximizing the value of its U.S. stores and shutter certain international locations. Forever 21 plans to close most of its locations in Asia and Europe but will continue operating in Mexico and Latin America.
“The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” it said in the statement. “We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.”
Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA on a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors. Others, like Payless ShoeSource and Charlotte Russe, have shut down completely.
CVS stops sale of heartburn drugs with suspect contaminantCVS has halted sales of popular heartburn treatment Zantac and the store generic version after warnings by U.S. health regulators.
CVS is the latest retailer to pull the heartburn tablets from store shelves. Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers about a potentially dangerous contaminant in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac.
In its announcement this weekend, CVS said customers who bought Zantac products can return them for a refund. The retailer will continue to sell other heartburn medications such as Pepcid.
Some manufacturers of the drug have stopped distribution. Health officials say concerned patients should consult their doctor.