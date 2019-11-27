Best Buy cruises into holidays with strong sales report
NEW YORK — Best Buy is entering the critical holiday season with good cheer, raising its profit expectations for the current quarter.
The nation’s largest consumer electronics retailer on Tuesday joined a handful of other big box stores like Target and Walmart which are putting up strong sales numbers from the third quarter.
Best Buy, once under severe threat from Amazon.com, is holding its own after aggressively expanding its online operations, speeding up deliveries and making visits to its stores for customers a better experience.
That effort was led by Hubert Joly until he stepped down in 2019 after seven years as CEO. Corie Barry took over the job in June.
The Richfield, Minnesota, company has also recognized the value of technology that will help an aging nation. In May, Best Buy acquired Critical Signal Technologies, a provider of personal emergency response systems and telehealth monitoring services for at-home seniors. In August, it bought the predictive health care technology business of BioSensics and hired its data science and engineering team. Last year, it purchased Great Call, which provides emergency response devices for the aging.
This holiday season the company began offering next day shipping for any sized order on thousands of items following similar maneuvers by Walmart and Amazon.
The company posted third-quarter profits of $293 million, or $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share, easily topping Wall Street’s per-share projections of $1.04, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $9.76 billion, also exceeding expectations.
Dollar Tree, citing tariffs, cuts outlook and shares plunge
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree reported weak third quarter profits and trimmed its full-year guidance citing higher tariffs.
Dollar Tree said if fully implemented, the tariffs will increase their costs by $19 million in the fourth quarter, or 6 cents per share. The discount retailer estimates earnings per share for next quarter to be in the range of $1.70 to $1.80.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.66 to $4.76 per share, down from previous guidance of between $4.90 and $5.11.
Shares slumped 17% Tuesday.
“We are planning to continue efforts to mitigate ongoing and potential new levels of tariffs as we head into 2020,” said CEO Gary Philbin.
The U.S.-China trade stalemate has led to higher costs across a number of industries, including retail. Retailers must weigh whether to eat those costs or pass them onto consumers, which can be risky. But some stores that have absorbed rising costs have said that if the next round of tariffs goes into place, they will start hiking prices.
On Tuesday, China said key officials have spoken to U.S. trade representatives and agreed to more talks aimed at reaching a deal. The tariff war between China and the U.S. has prompted some manufacturers to delay purchases and investment. The two countries have been working on a “Phase 1” deal that was announced Oct. 12 but still isn’t final.
Dollar Tree is also still working to integrate its Family Dollar businesses, acquired in 2015 for almost $9 billion. The company has closed hundreds of Family Dollar stores and is in the process of rebranding some, and renovating others.
New home sales slipped 0.7% in October but remain solid
WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes dipped slightly in October compared with September but remain well above levels of a year ago, with lower mortgage rates helping spur a rebound in purchases.
The annual rate of single-family new-home sales slipped 0.7% last month to a seasonally adjusted 733,000, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. But that decline followed robust gains of 4.5% in September and 7% in August.
Sales of both new and existing homes have been on an upswing since summer, lifted by lower borrowing rates. Residential construction added to overall economic growth in the July-September quarter after a long period of declines. Most economists expect this strength to continue.
In October, sales of new homes were up in the Midwest and West but fell in the Northeast and South.