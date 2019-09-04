Ben & Jerry’s debuts flavor backing criminal justice reform
WASHINGTON — Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavor to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system.
Justice ReMix’d is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies. A portion of proceeds supports Advancement Project National Office, a multiracial civil rights group, and its fight for justice for all, despite race or wealth.
The company says it has been working with Advanced Project in St. Louis to close The Workhouse jail and in Miami to slow what the two groups call “the school-to-prison pipeline.”
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of the Vermont-based ice cream maker, made the announcement Tuesday in Washington.
Purdue University: School not connected to Purdue Pharma
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University wants the public to know that it has no connection to a company blamed for helping drive the nation’s opioid crisis.
The university has spent years repeating that it has no affiliation to Purdue Pharma, the Stamford, Connecticut-based pharmaceutical company that’s the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin.
But university spokesman Tim Doty says the news that Purdue Pharma is negotiating a multibillion-dollar settlement to resolve lawsuits over the opioid crisis is a good time for the school to repeat that “that’s not us.”
The Journal & Courier reported that Purdue University was founded in 1869 as Indiana’s land-grant institution and is named for benefactor John Purdue.
Purdue Pharma was founded in Manhattan in 1892 by John Purdue Gray and George Frederick Bingham as the Purdue Frederick Co.
U.S. construction spending rose a slight 0.1% in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending ticked up just 0.1% in July, aided by government spending on schools, sewers and the water supply.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that spending on construction projects in July occurred at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of $1.29 trillion. So far this year, construction spending has tumbled 2.1%, dragged down by a sharp pullback in expenditures for homebuilding.
Construction for single-family houses picked up 1.4% in July, a possible response to lower mortgage rates. But private spending on the building of apartments, lodging and commercial spaces fell. Overall, private construction spending slipped 0.1%
Government spending accounted for July’s increase, as construction spending rose 0.4%. State and local governments accounted for most of the gains as spending on school construction rose. But federal construction spending fell 2.4%.