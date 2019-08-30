Pending home sales slide 2.5% in July in sign of slowdown
WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July, signaling that the housing market has yet to enjoy a strong bounce from lower mortgage rates.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index fell 2.5% to 105.6 in July. The index has slipped 0.3% from a year ago as uncertainty has mounted about the health of the economy. With trade tensions and fears of a possible recession intensifying, a robust job market hasn’t been enough to strengthen sales.
Sales have also been hampered by the lack of available homes on the market, which has contributed to home prices climbing faster than incomes and pricing out some would-be buyers. The long-standing shortage of sales listings and persistently high prices have blunted the benefits of mortgage rates nearing all-time lows.
Average 30-year mortgage rates tick up to 3.58%
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week, yet they remain near historic lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.58% from 3.55% last week. Mortgage rates have fallen sharply as a slowing global economy and tensions from the trade war between the United States and China have caused the interest rates on government bonds to tumble, prompting the average rate for a 30-year home loan to decline from 4.52% a year ago.
Lower mortgage rates should help homebuyers, but low inventories and high prices that have consistently eclipsed wage growth have restrained sales growth.
The average mortgage rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.06%, up from 3.03% last week.
Best Buy 2Q profit beats estimates, but revenue misses
NEW YORK — Best Buy Co. reported a sales shortfall for the fiscal second quarter and trimmed its annual sales forecast, blaming uncertainty surrounding an escalating trade war with China heading into the holiday shopping season.
Shares of the retailer fell 8% in afternoon trading Thursday.
“It is difficult to factor in the uncertainty related to overall customer buying behavior,” said Best Buy’s newly appointed CEO Corie Barry during a call with analysts on Thursday. “It is hard to predict how at the macro level consumers will react to higher prices resulting from tariffs.”
Best Buy has succeeded in holding off increasing competition from Amazon and other players by expanding its online business, speeding up deliveries and adding more services to enhance its relationship with its customers. That reinvention was spearheaded by Hubert Joly, who was named CEO in 2012 but stepped down this year. Under Barry, who took over the job in June, Best Buy is continuing to focus and expand on those initiatives.