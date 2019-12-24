U.S. gas prices drop 4 cents per gallon to $2.61
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 4 cents per gallon to $2.61 over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that pump prices are unlikely to continue to decrease as retailers around the country face higher costs.
The price at the pump is 18 cents higher than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.62 per gallon in San Diego.
The lowest average is $2.14 in Houston.
The average price of diesel is $3.05, down a penny.
Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts
NEW YORK — Sears has sold the DieHard car battery brand as the struggling retailer continues to shed assets to raise cash.
The company, created by Sears in 1967, was acquired by Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, the companies said Monday.
Sears will still be able to sell DieHard goods in its stores. And it will still be able to create products for the brand as long as they are not auto-related, like the DieHard boots it currently sells.
Advance Auto Parts said it will sell DieHard auto batteries in its more than 4,800 stores and plans to expand it into batteries for other types of vehicles.
DieHard was one of the many brands launched by Sears during its more than 130 years in business. But as the company fell on hard times, it’s been shedding some of its famous names to raise cash. In 2017, Sears sold its 90-year-old Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Sears, which had 4,000 stores at its peak, sought bankruptcy protection last year and is now owned by Transform Holdco. By early next year, it will operate fewer than 200 stores.
2020 Women on Boards recognizes Tulsa’s AAON
Tulsa-based AAON has been recognized by the 2020 Women on Boards as an Oklahoma “W” Company for having 20% or more company board seats held by women.
Two of AAON’s eight board members, or 25%, are women. They are Angela E. Kouplen and Caron A. Lawhorn.
2020 Women on Boards is a nonprofit campaign committed to increasing the percentage of women on U.S. company boards to 20% or greater by the year 2020. According to 2020 Women on Boards, just more than one-third of the Oklahoma-based companies on the Russell 3000 list are at least 20% women directors. Numerous independent research studies have shown that public corporations with women on their company boards outperform boards with men only, as measured by profitability, productivity and workforce engagement.
AAON manufactures heating and cooling products.
U.S. new-home sales rose 1.3% in November
WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of newly built homes increased 1.3% in November from the prior month, a sign that low mortgage rates are pushing up purchases, as well as prices.
The Commerce Department said Monday that new single-family houses sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 719,000 last month. Sales surged in the Northeast and West, but they were flat in the Midwest and fell in the South.
New-home sales have increased 9.8% so far this year. The increase largely reflects a steady decline in mortgage rates, which has made borrowing cheaper and brought more people seeking to upgrade their house into the market.
Still, prices have moved upward as a result of construction lagging demand. The median new-home sales price was $330,800, up 7.3% from a year ago.
Demand has been stoked by a steady decline in mortgage rates over the past 12 months. The typical 30-year mortgage rate has fallen from roughly 4.9% a year ago to 3.8% this November. This decline in mortgage rates reflected the broader global economic slowdown, rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and uncertainty created in 2019 by President Donald Trump’s escalation of the trade war with China.
Despite the increase in sales, new construction has yet to increase enough to meet the potential demand. There was 5.4 months’ supply of new houses on the market in November, down from 6.5 months’ supply a year ago.