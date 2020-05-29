U.S. mortgage rates fall; 30-year at all-time low
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week as the key 30-year home loan marked an all-time low for the third time in the last few months since the coronavirus outbreak took hold.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan tumbled to 3.15% from 3.24% last week. It was the lowest level since since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.99%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.62% from 2.70% last week.
Supermercados Morelos named community partner
The Foundation for Tulsa Schools announced Supermercados Morelos as Community Partner of the Year after being nominated by Donna Gilford, principal of Disney Elementary, 11702 E. 25th St.
“Supermercados Morelos is an avid supporter of our region’s schools, their families and staff. As such, Disney Elementary has been on the receiving end,” the foundation said in a release.
“Supermercados Morelos has demonstrated their support for Disney elementary and community by supporting the school on many different occasions. This started with the 50th anniversary celebration by treating our many guests and alumni to an authentic feast of Mexican tamales and trimmings. They cosponsored our annual Trunk or Treat party — contributing and also participating in the evening event which was enjoyed by our biggest crowd ever with over 600 visitors, parents and children. To celebrate the holiday season Supermercado Morelos donated 30 food baskets to Disney’s families in need.
“More fun things Supermercados Morelos participated in for our students and staff was celebrating the Winter Holiday with a door decorating competition (with the winning classes receiving a piñata) and allowing the Disney chorus to sing carols at their store. We appreciate them so much and look forward to a long-lasting partnership,” Gilford said in her nomination.
Partners in Education helps connect businesses, faith-based organizations and nonprofit groups with individual schools to help meet their needs and provide opportunities to students. Each year, principals nominate the partners who have been particularly helpful in supporting their students and teachers during the past school year.
Pending home sales plunge 21.8% in April
BALTIMORE — April had a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes, a reflection of the broader shutdown of economic activity in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index plunged 21.8% from the prior month to a level of 69, the largest decline registered in data going back to 2001. Pending home sales have fallen 33.8% from a year ago. The index is a barometer of sales over the next two months when the transactions are completed.
There are signs that home sales have reached a trough and could rebound. Low mortgage rates have supported buyer demand, such that the government’s report of new-home sales showed a slight increase in purchases last month.