Omni Air and Honeywell receive federal contracts
Two Tulsa companies have received federal contracts.
Omni Air International Inc. was awarded a $77,654,435 task order by the U.S. Transportation Command for international charter airlift services in support of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet.
Also, Honeywell Aerospace won a $477,600 contract from the U.S. Air Force Material Command for aircraft air-to-air heat exchangers.
AAA eclipses 60 million member milestone
The AAA (American Automobile Association), which dates back more than a century, has surpassed the 60 million member mark.
More than 421,000 members reside in Oklahoma.
“It is a result of AAA’s intense focus on meeting the evolving needs of members, while also staying focused on the qualities millions have relied on for generations,” AAA President and CEO Marshall Doney said in a statement.
Founded in 1902, AAA has members one of four households in the United States.
“We have put members first with unwavering commitment,” Doney said. “We will continue to provide them with quality service at the roadside, trusted travel expertise, unparalleled discounts and rewards and leading traffic safety research and advocacy to ensure that everyone arrives home safely at the end of the day.”
Last year, AAA Oklahoma’s roadside rescue crews answered more than 244,455 calls from motorists needing assistance, with tire, battery and lockout problems among the most common.
EU vows to hit back over U.S. tariffs on exports
PARIS — The European Union warned Thursday it will retaliate against the U.S. decision to slap tariffs on a range of the bloc’s exports — from cheese to wine — that could cause job losses in Europe and price increases for Americans.
The Trump administration’s decision to put new import taxes on EU goods worth $7.5 billion opened a new chapter in the global trade wars that are heightening fears of a global recession.
The latest tariffs target large aircraft but also many typical European products such as olives, whiskey, wine, cheese and yogurt. They will take effect Oct. 18 and amount to a 10% tax on EU aircraft and steep 25% rate on everything else.
The U.S. got the legal go-ahead Wednesday from the World Trade Organization in a case involving illegal EU subsidies for the plane maker Airbus.
But the EU is expecting a similar case involving U.S. subsidies for Boeing to go in its favor, with a ruling due in coming months. It has said it hopes the two sides can hold off new tariffs, which economically amount to taxes on domestic importers. Sometimes importers pass on the higher costs to consumers, making goods more expensive.
“If the U.S. imposes countermeasures it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have to do the same,” said the European Commission’s spokesman, Daniel Rosario, echoing the dark outlook expressed by many EU governments.
“This is a move that will first and foremost hit U.S. consumers and companies and will make efforts towards a negotiated settlement more complicated,” he said.
Mindful that the tariffs do not actually come into effect for a couple weeks, Rosario stressed that the EU is still open to talking.
Mortgage rates steady; 30-year sits at 3.65%
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady this week, offering a potential boon to homebuyers amid an uncertain economic outlook.
Mortgage rates have been running near historic lows, though average rates for the key 30-year loan showed volatile swings last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 3.65% from 3.64% last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 4.71% a year ago.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.14% from 3.16% last week.
Last week, the Commerce Department reported that new home sales in the U.S. jumped 7.1% in August.